VULCANO (VULC) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. VULCANO has a market capitalization of $95,950.00 and approximately $461.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VULCANO alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VULCANO Coin Profile

VULCANO (CRYPTO:VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2017. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official website is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin

VULCANO Coin Trading

VULCANO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VULCANO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VULCANO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VULCANO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VULCANO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.