Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.81-6.17 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.83. 17,431,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,657,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $74.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

