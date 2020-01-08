Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after buying an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,012,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,073,763,000 after buying an additional 2,939,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

