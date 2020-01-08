Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,464,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

