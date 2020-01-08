Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Federal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $35.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,464,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,523,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 293,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,211,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Washington Federal
Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.