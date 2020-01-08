WealthStone Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.7% of WealthStone Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 91,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,460,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 96,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 12,389 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.63. 6,766,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,100. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.9569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.