WealthStone Inc. Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. Facebook makes up 0.2% of WealthStone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $2,104,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 115.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,175,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,856,000 after purchasing an additional 629,831 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.44.

Shares of FB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.22. 13,472,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,786,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $216.24. The company has a market cap of $613.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 124,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.93, for a total value of $23,057,442.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,662 shares of company stock valued at $311,572,058 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

