Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,505 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Westpac Banking by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,069,000 after acquiring an additional 465,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,820,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,285,000 after purchasing an additional 199,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,243,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,635,000 after purchasing an additional 144,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,346. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Westpac Banking Corp has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.95%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.