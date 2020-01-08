WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.51-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.80.

WEC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.66%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

