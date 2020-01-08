Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.90

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $44.80, with a volume of 3252368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $546,189.84. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 10.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,240,000 after purchasing an additional 433,790 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 4.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

