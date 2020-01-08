Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $399.17.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $380.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.48 and a 1 year high of $384.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $560.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James R. Stark sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.45, for a total transaction of $298,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

