Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.07.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 14,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $108.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 448,332 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10,690.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,030,000 after acquiring an additional 418,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.