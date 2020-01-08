Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $0.96. Westell Technologies shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 35,208 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.36.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%.

In related news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman acquired 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 59,500 shares of company stock worth $54,700 over the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westell Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSTL)

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

