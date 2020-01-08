Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,715,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845,982 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $197,323,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 748.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,164,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,340 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 142.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 652,311 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 91,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.