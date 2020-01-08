WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) Declares Dividend of GBX 41

WH Smith Plc (LON:SMWH) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from WH Smith’s previous dividend of $17.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SMWH stock opened at GBX 2,606 ($34.28) on Wednesday. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,508.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62.

In other WH Smith news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 13,147 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,272 ($29.89), for a total transaction of £298,699.84 ($392,922.70). Also, insider Simon Emeny acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,238 ($29.44) per share, for a total transaction of £44,760 ($58,879.24).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price (up from GBX 2,400 ($31.57)) on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.54) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,570 ($33.81) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,466.88 ($32.45).

WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

