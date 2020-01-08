William G. Jurgensen Buys 18,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LW stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.46.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on LW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.