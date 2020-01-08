William G. Jurgensen Buys 18,000 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $91.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 24.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

