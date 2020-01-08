William T. Robbins Sells 60,000 Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Stock

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FEYE traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,678,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,205,141. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.01.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FireEye by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FireEye by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,238,934 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 486,491 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FireEye by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,112,600 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 166,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FireEye by 52.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after purchasing an additional 520,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho set a $16.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 target price on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

