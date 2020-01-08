Wings (WINGS) Trading Up 2.1% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Wings has a market cap of $2.10 million and $81,952.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00180845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01434794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00118307 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings’ launch date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Upbit, IDEX, Liqui, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

