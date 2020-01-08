WINk Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000965 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling WINk

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

