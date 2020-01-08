WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 8%

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20, approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WLWHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC lowered shares of WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

