World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.14. World Fuel Services has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. World Fuel Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.96%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $666,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

