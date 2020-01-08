WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.76

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.76 and traded as high as $43.83. WSFS Financial shares last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 8,653 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.75 million. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

