X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Up 0.2%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.25 and last traded at $30.15, 404,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 5,653,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.95.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2899 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 59,269.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,686,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,932,000 after buying an additional 10,668,522 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5,030.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 543,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 533,037 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 271,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the second quarter valued at $1,034,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000.

