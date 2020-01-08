X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Down 0.2%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.41 and last traded at $29.49, approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.8415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

