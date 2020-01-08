X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBEM) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.4354 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.