Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.20.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.58. The company had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,913. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.14. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas Gad sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $121,147.50. Also, Director James Healy purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $2,681,100.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $739,268. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 72.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after buying an additional 205,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 150.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,614 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.