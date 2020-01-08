Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.22. Yield10 Bioscience shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 170,332 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Securities cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.01% and a negative net margin of 995.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yield10 Bioscience Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

