Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report sales of $4.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 million to $5.80 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $2.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $18.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.82 million, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,360. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Aduro BioTech has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $87,240.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,880 shares of company stock worth $96,020. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aduro BioTech by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 937,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

