Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.79. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

NYSE:A traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. 1,838,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,917. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $677,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 142,017 shares in the company, valued at $12,000,436.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,652 shares of company stock worth $6,219,246.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

