Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $255.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.93.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

LULU traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.27. 1,652,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,440,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $236.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.36.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

