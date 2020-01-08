Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.74. Starbucks also posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

