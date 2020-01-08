Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce sales of $375.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $388.60 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $384.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 target price on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Hassell H. Mcclellan sold 1,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 3,054 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $174,169.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,238 shares of company stock worth $6,592,648. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after purchasing an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 665,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 493,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:B traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.87. 146,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,430. Barnes Group has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

