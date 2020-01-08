Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $216.40 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $228.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $859.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $859.28 million to $860.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $906.95 million, with estimates ranging from $905.90 million to $908.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

HURN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. 4,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $526,327.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock worth $644,659 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.