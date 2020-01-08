Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.19. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 870.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE PRA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.33. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,160. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

