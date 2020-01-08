Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

QTS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at $794,625.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit