Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) will report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $54.00 price objective on QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

QTS traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $52.47. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $55.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at $794,625.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,399. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 170.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

