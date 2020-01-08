Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will announce $4.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $4.51 million. Sol Gel Technologies posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,522.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $23.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.18 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $21.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.12). Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 223.99% and a negative return on equity of 71.98%. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLGL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $15.37. 1,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,689. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $276.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at $17,471,000. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

