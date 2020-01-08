Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Vericel reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VCEL. ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

VCEL stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,820. Vericel has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.29 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 665.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 238,766.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

