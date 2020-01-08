Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.13). ViaSat posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

In other ViaSat news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ViaSat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 20.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViaSat by 381.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.40. 19,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,349. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 0.82. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $59.69 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

