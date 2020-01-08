Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Chesapeake Energy posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

CHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.10.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.83. 61,924,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,087,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

