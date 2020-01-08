Zacks: Brokerages Expect Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) will report sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the highest is $2.93 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.37.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.97. 1,350,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,460. Delek US has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

In other news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $985,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 279,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,248.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $284,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delek US (DK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.