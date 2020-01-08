Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) will announce $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Encana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Encana reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encana will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encana.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Encana had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Encana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Douglas Code bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,728.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $193,080. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Encana by 31.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 30.4% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Encana by 31.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 25.1% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ECA traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 21,186,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,113,092. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.04. Encana has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

