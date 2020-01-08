Zacks: Brokerages Expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Outfront Media reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. 17,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,725. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

