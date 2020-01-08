Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,257. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $398.64 million, a PE ratio of 88.67, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $276,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 126.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 97.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.