Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Hold

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. provides inverter solution. The company’s SolarEdge system offers power optimizers, inverters and a cloud-based monitoring platform. It serves residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel. “

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. 54,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,034. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $103.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 188,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,424. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

