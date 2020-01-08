Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Buy

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.84. 8,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,176. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $2,287,663.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $4,583,782 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,183,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8,836.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,677 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,091.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,905,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,746,000 after purchasing an additional 929,535 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,239,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,726,000 after purchasing an additional 357,979 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

