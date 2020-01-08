ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. ZelCash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00050418 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038653 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00662567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00209996 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004992 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001696 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.