Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

Z opened at $45.77 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $745.21 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 11,314 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $449,618.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

