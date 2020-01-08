ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Volume Tops $427.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 88.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $26,836.00 and $427.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00724753 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003389 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001834 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001662 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,624,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,624,119 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.