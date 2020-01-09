Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) Director Sells C$3,474,680.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Director Sean Boyd sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.97, for a total transaction of C$3,474,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,452,779.30.

TSE AEM opened at C$77.19 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of C$51.39 and a 12 month high of C$86.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$901.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$102.00 to C$99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

