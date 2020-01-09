Baader Bank Reiterates €6.50 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CEC1. Independent Research set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a €6.40 ($7.44) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.70 ($6.63).

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €5.15 ($5.99) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €3.27 ($3.80) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

