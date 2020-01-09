Critical Comparison: Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) vs. TapImmune (OTCMKTS:MRKR)

Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) and TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newron Pharmaceuticals $4.75 million 28.17 -$17.76 million ($0.99) -7.58 TapImmune $210,000.00 618.35 -$147.96 million ($1.67) -1.70

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than TapImmune. Newron Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TapImmune, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Newron Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A TapImmune N/A -66.96% -63.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newron Pharmaceuticals and TapImmune, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A TapImmune 0 0 5 1 3.17

TapImmune has a consensus target price of $10.72, suggesting a potential upside of 277.29%. Given TapImmune’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TapImmune is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TapImmune has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.5% of TapImmune shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of TapImmune shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TapImmune beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its pipeline of products include Sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome; Evenamide, a first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia; and Ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. has a collaboration agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of safinamide in Japan and Asian territories. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is developing TPIV100/110, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 breast cancer; and TPIV200 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. It is also developing a proprietary nucleic acid-based antigen expression technology, PolyStart, to improve the ability of the immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

